Illini ready for return trip to Purdue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois beat Purdue by 26 in Champaign 15 days ago. Now it’s time for the Illini to make the trip east, with the Boilermaker thinking revenge.

In the first game, Illinois held Purdue to 25% shooting from the field, their worst since field goal percentage became a recorded stat. Their 37 points were also the fewest they’ve scored in a single game since at least 1972.

Last year, Illinois let a halftime lead get away at Purdue, getting outscored 41-23 in the second half in a 73-56 loss.

“We going for road kill. The arena gets loud, they beat us last year there, it was a close game but they pulled away. We know what we have to do,” Ayo Dosunmu said. “Besides us and the Illini family, I feel like everyone expects us to lose, and that’s fine. We know what we’ve got to do, just go out there and win.”

“They play with a different energy there and yet we’ve got to be 10, 15, 20 percent better than we were here on that side of the court,” Brad Underwood said.”

It’s a 6:00 central time tip-off from West Lafayette, on ESPNU.