Illini ready for rematch with Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The last time the two teams met, the Spartans beat the Illini by 20. Both teams are different, but each comes in with multiple losses in a row.

Illinois dropped two spots in the AP Poll this week, to #22, after losing two in a row. Michigan State fell all the way out of the rankings, due to their three game losing streak.

“We know that to be a successful team and be one of the best teams in the country you have to have games, you have to have wins like this and what I mean by that, I mean, off of a back-to-back loss, how we respond,” Ayo Dosunmu said. “The great teams, when they lose two or three in a row, they respond well and they come out and play so we’re up for the challenge to come out and respond well after hitting adversity.”

“Both teams are fighting for second and third place in the (Big) Ten so it’s going to be a dogfight tomorrow with Michigan State,” Trent Frazier added. “They’re a really good basketball team so we just got to come out here tomorrow and be locked in mentally and just be ready for war.”

Kofi Cockburn only scored five points in the matchup in East Lansing. From there, he went on a streak of five games scoring in double figures. But since then, he’s only reached the ten point plateau in three of the last four. Giorgi Bezhanishvili has only scored in double figures in two out of the last 13 games. Head coach Brad Underwood says they have to get their post players involved early and often from here on out.

“Everything we do, we try to get the ball as close as we can to the rim and play inside out,” Underwood said. “We have a saying ‘Love the rim, like the 3’ and when you’re shooting them quick with 16, 17 on the clock, that’s not doing a very good job of emphasizing trying to get the ball where we need it and we’ve got to be better at that tomorrow.”

Illinois and Michigan State tip off at 8:00 on Tuesday, you can watch it on ESPN.