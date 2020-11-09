Illini ranked No.8 in preseason poll; Dosunmu, Cockburn earn All-Big Ten honors

(WCIA) — For the first time in a decade, Illinois is listed on the Ap Top 25 Preseason Poll. The last time the Illini were ranked in preseason poll was at the start of the 2010-11 season when they were No. 13. This is also the program’s highest preseason ranking since starting off at No. 5 prior to the 2004-05 season.

There are three Big Ten teams in the Top-10, which include Iowa (#5) and Wisoconsin (#7). There are 7 total teams in the Top-25.

The last AP Poll was released in March, when the Illini ended the season at No. 21 prior to the start of the Big Ten Tournament. Both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments were cancelled due to COVID-19, but head coach Brad Underwood hasn’t shied away from expectations to make a deep run in March.

“They felt so good about where they were at at the end of last season that that was realistic, and we’ve talked a lot about that throughout the course of the summer,” says Underwood. “We had guards that could make big plays. We were one of the best defensive teams in the country. We were a top rebounding team. We had everything that you want going into a postseason run, and yet one of the great challenges is getting back to that level. And that’s what we’re striving towards.”

The Illini have the talent and experience to do so. Ayo Dounsmu and Kofi Cockburn are returning for another season, after they both pulled out of the 2019 NBA Draft this summer. Dosunmu and Cockburn were both named to the preseason All-Big Ten team on Monday.

Dosunmu is also on on the Bob Cousy Award Watch List, and was a first-team All-America pick by CBS Sports. Cockburn is on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List.

The NCAA Basketball season is expected to start on November 25th.