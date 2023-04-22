URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball have a seven run 6th inning to get the 12-8 win over Michigan State. Sydney Sickels got the win for Illinois, coming out of the bullpen. Sickels went three innings and only gave up two runs on four hits, allowing no walks and striking out three batters.

Kelly Ryono led for Illinois at the plate going 3-for-5, hitting a homerun and having 3 RBI. Kailee Powell went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Megan Ward also came in clutch for Illinois at the plate, with a triple and an RBI, finishing her day 1-for-4.

The Illini go for the series sweep tomorrow against Michigan State Sunday at noon.