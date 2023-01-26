CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — New Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer is on campus and spoke to the media today about his decision to transfer to Illinois. The former Ole Miss sophomore still has three years of eligibility remaining.

As a freshman at the University of Mississippi, Altmyer played five games as the backup and one his sophomore year before red shirting. He said he felt like Illinois head coach Bret Bielema and the rest of the coaching staff believes in him and his abilities and he wants to be apart of the program to help it continue to grow in the right direction.

“I was just looking for a place where I felt valued, a place where they believed in me and it was crazy like, my first conversation with Coach B in his office were like all those things, the value he had in me, truly the belief,” Altmyer said. “The words he used were like almost too good to be true, but they’re not. I really can tell with him. I believe that this is my home, obviously, I plan to be here for a long time.”

Former quarterback Tommy Devito ran out of NCAA eligibility and is preparing for the NFL draft.