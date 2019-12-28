Illini QB Brandon Peters ‘ready to go’ for Redbox Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters wanted to play in the regular season finale. The junior grad transfer was close to getting the chance too, pleading with the training staff to get in the game. In the end, he couldn’t clear protocol after his second concussion this year, he was given the green light the Monday after, just a few days later. He missed the game and the Illini got embarrassed against the Wildcats in a 29-10 loss. On Friday, Peters spoke to the media at the Redbox Bowl press conference at the Hyatt Regency, saying he’s more than ready to go in Monday’s bowl game.

“It’s been frustrating for sure, but I feel great,” Peters said .”Fully prepared and ready for this game, so yeah, I’m feeling good.”

The Illini (6-6) certainly need Peters back on the field. He practiced on Friday in the team’s first California workout at Laney College in Oakland. Illinois is 6-4 with him as the starting quarterback, after he missed two games and left two others early.

“He’s a good player, practices hard, practices well,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s no lingering effects from his last concussion or anything like that, again he’s ready to go.”

Illinois faces Cal in the Redbox Bowl Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. CT.