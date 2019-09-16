Illini putting EMU loss behind them, feel “sense of urgency”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Their goal was to go 3-0 in the non-conference schedule, that didn’t happen. Now the Illini are feeling more sense of urgency heading into conference play this weekend.

The players and coaches said on Monday that their confidence hasn’t wavered since Saturday, but the team right now is their own worst enemy with all the penalties and mistakes they are making.

“I don’t think our kids are rattled one bit, in terms of confidence. I think they’re pissed off, personally. I am. I know they are, because we know what could have been, what should have been,” offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “But woulda, coulda, shoulda don’t get it done. You got to go so it yourself and that’s what I told our guys this morning.”

“The importance of this game was there by itself, and that hasn’t changed,” Lovie Smith said. “Hopefully when you don’t play your best football there will be more of a sense of urgency to get everything right and knowing exactly what type of opponent we have.”

Illinois and Nebraska kick off at 7:00 p.m. Saturday on Big Ten Network.