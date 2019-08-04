Illini put on pads for the first time in camp

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After two days of only helmets, the Illini added the shoulder pads for Sunday’s practice.

It’s the first time we saw some actual hitting in practice, although they’re still not at full speed.

The offense started to wake up a little bit with a couple scoring drives in 11-on-11 drills. The players and coaches both say it feels good to be another step closer to full on football.

“We moved the ball for the first time today. First day in pads, of course we want to see who likes contact and who doesn’t,” Lovie Smith said. “So this first day when you transition from no pads to pads there’s normally like that, some good things on both sides of the football.”

“Without pads it’s kind of unrealistic in the trenches but in the trenches when you put pads on it’s live everyday,” sophomore offensive lineman Kendrick Green said. “It really doesn’t matter if you’ve got on pants or not so that changes things up with more realistic looks. I think it’s just better overall for our team.”

Practice #4 in Monday morning at 10 a.m.