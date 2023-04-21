CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After not scoring a run since Saturday, bats got hot for Illinois as they beat Minnesota at home 9-1. Illini’s Riley Gowens dominated on the mound for Illinois, holding the Golden Gophers through four innings with only two hits and five strikeouts.

Bats got hot in the fourth for Illinois, with Ryan Moerman hitting a two run homerun to put Illinois up. In the same inning, Coltin Quagliano hit a two run homerun to put Illinois up 4-0.

The Illini kept on hitting, putting up nine runs and only allowing the Golden Gophers to get one run the entire game.