Illini priority DJ Steward cuts list to 8

WCIA — Illinois basketball’s top priority target DJ Steward cut his list to eight schools on Thursday and the Illini are still in the mix for the 4-star combo guard.

Steward listed Illinois, Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Indiana, Texas, Iowa State and DePaul in a video post on his Twitter account.

I would like to take this time to thank all of the schools that offered me a scholarship. To be given an opportunity to attend a great school and be apart of a great basketball program. It’s a blessing and I don’t take it lightly.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OCVR0HPnEe — DJ Steward (@swipasnipa) August 1, 2019

The Whitney Young recruit is ranked No. 27 in the country, according to 247Sports, and is the top player in the state. A big spring playing for MeanStreets on the EYBL circuit helped the 6-foot-3 guard get multiple blue blood offers.