Illini priority DJ Steward cuts list to 8

WCIA — Illinois basketball’s top priority target DJ Steward cut his list to eight schools on Thursday and the Illini are still in the mix for the 4-star combo guard.
Steward listed Illinois, Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Indiana, Texas, Iowa State and DePaul in a video post on his Twitter account.
The Whitney Young recruit is ranked No. 27 in the country, according to 247Sports, and is the top player in the state. A big spring playing for MeanStreets on the EYBL circuit helped the 6-foot-3 guard get multiple blue blood offers.