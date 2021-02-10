Illini prep to host ITA Indoor Nationals

(WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Tennis is returning four of their five seniors, to make for a stacked roster this season. Head coach Brad Dancer says experience is needed now more than ever.

The Illini are getting ready to host the ITA National Indoor Championship. The 3-day tournament features a stacked lineup of the nation’s eight best teams including No.1 USC who the Illini will face on Friday to start the weekend.

“Typically beforehand we’ve gotten 8-9 matches under our belt before going in against this level of competition,” says Dancer. “We did an intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday night, and it was interesting to see, our guys were nervous during that, and it’s been eight or nine months since they competed a lot of them, so it’s not normal yet to be in that competitive flow.”

The Illini opened the season against Wisconsin on Tuesday, with a 6-1 victory. Standouts Aleks Kovacevic and Zeke Clark are among those returning for their senior season, who both picked up singles wins against the Badgers.

The Illini will face the Trojans on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign.