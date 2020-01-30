Illini Prairie Conference AD’s left looking for games after STM goes 8-man

WCIA — Unity athletic director and football coach Scott Hamilton is spending a lot of time on his phone this week. The longtime Rockets leader has been here before, but didn’t expect to be searching for a game this fall in January. That’s where Hamilton and the rest of his Illini Prairie counterparts find themselves though after St. Thomas More announced it was going to 8-man football on Monday.

“It’s hard to be patient when you want to get something done, you’re trying to beat somebody else to the punch,” Hamilton said. “You know we heard today that there may be a couple more teams. The 8-man deadline is February 1st, so if they’re going to go 8-man, they have to decide by Feb. 1st. We’ve heard a couple of rumblings, so I called some people today.”

Unity is looking for a Week 7 game, preferably at home. That’s when they were scheduled to host the Sabers, who left the conference for football. Hamilton used to search for games all the time 10 years ago, but thought that was a thing of the past when the IPC formed. It’s the same story for Monticello athletic director Dan Sheehan. The Sages are looking for a Week 3 game, and are willing to travel just about anywhere, including out of state. Taking a forfeit win is an option, but something both guys say they want to avoid.

“Anything from 1A, 2A, we’re a 3A, even a 4A school,” Sheehan said. “You know so we’re looking at something where we can be competitive, a game that we can play in but at this point, I’m not feeling confident unless there’s more movement by Feb. 1st deadline for 8-man football.”

That deadline is important because if other teams around the state decide to go to 8-man, their opponents will have the same issue as the IPC teams. That could alleviate a lot of the problems, but until then, Hamilton and Sheehan will continue to be busy trying to lock in a game for their respective schools. St. Thomas More has indicated it wants to remain in the IPC for all other sports, leaving the other league’s football teams in a bind. With a closed 10-team conference, scheduling is easy playing only the other teams in the IPC. Both Sheehan and Hamilton expressed interest in adding another football only school to the conference to balance it out in the future.