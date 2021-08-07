Illini practice in full pads, wrap first week of training camp

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In three weeks, Illinois Football will play their first game of the season at Memorial Stadium. The team is already through fall camp, with the illini wrapping up practice number six on the grass field at the Smith Center.

They strapped on full pads for the first time this fall, and the lineman looked ready to hit in their 3-on-3 drills that the media had a chance to observe. With the team back to full contact, and more physical football, head coach Bret Bielema is excited to see the competition amongst new and veteran players.

“The last four periods of practice today were probably the most intense,” says Bielema. “and I couldn’t be more excited about how they’re handling that aspect, it’s full pads, it’s a chance to play big boy football, and I think they rose up to the challenge.”

The Illini will have the day off on Sunday, with the team back in Memorial Stadium on Monday for their first scrimmage.