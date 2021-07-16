Illini players raise money in ‘Lift for Life’

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It is not unusual for members of the Illinois football team to spend their mornings working out, but Friday they were lifting for a good cause.

The 9th annual Lift for Life pitted teams of players against each other to raise money for Rare Disease Research. The competition included Tug of War, pull-ups, bench press, and more. The Illini players have raised over $130,000 over its first eight years. With new leadership in the program, it was important to seniors Alex Palczewski and Michael Marchese to continue to tradition.

“It’s nice to compete with everyone but it’s also to let guys know, all of this, it’s nice but it doesn’t compare to the real world,” says Palczewski. “And there’re actual people who are going through tough challenges.”

“It’s really important to us to put on a good show,” says Marchese. “Like Palcho said, helping people who are fighting harder battles than we are.”

The donation link will be open for another week.