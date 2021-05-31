Illini players new and old returning to campus

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — On Tuesday, college teams across the country can finally welcome recruits back on-campus for official visits — 15 months after the recruiting dead period started for the pandemic.

Illinois is wasting no time getting recruits to Champaign. Dozens of athletes have already made it known they will be checking out the facilities this month.

Excited for my Official Visit! Can’t wait to get down to Champaign! Thank you @BretBielema for this opportunity! #FightingIllini pic.twitter.com/o7NZreN7Jy — Joey Okla (@JoeyOkla) February 26, 2021

Current players are set to return Tuesday as well. Head coach Bret Bielema says they will be doing conditioning as part of an eight-week program.

“For the most part we should have a pretty healthy football team coming back when we start in June,” says Bielema. “A majority of our guys who missed the Spring will be working back into full-go workouts with Tank and his crew. The month of June is going to be a huge month for us as a staff.”

The program for current players will lead almost all the way up to the start of Fall Camp in August.