(WCIA) — Illinois Women’s Basketball picked up their second Big Ten win of the season. The Illini defeated Minnesota 76-54 for their first win in a month.

Eva Rubin led the Illini with 16 points and four rebounds, while Jada Peebles and Jeanae Terry also scored in double-figures. Kennedi Myles led the Illini off the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds, and also eight points.

The Illini close out the regular season with a win, before heading to the Big Ten tournament this week.