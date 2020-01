CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Minnesota made a valiant 4th quarter comeback, but a late steal and two free throws from Brandi Beasley sealed the 74-71 win.

Petra Holesinska lead the Illini with 28 points, one short of her career high. Mackenzie Blazek got the start for the Illini, the first for her this season.

Illinois is now 10-6 and 1-4 in the Big Ten.