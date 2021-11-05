Illini pick up early Class of 2024 commit Morez Johnson

(WCIA) — Illinois Basketball has landed an early recruit, as Class of 2024 and in-state prospect Morez Johnson announces his verbal commitment to the Orange and Blue.

“First, I want to thank all the college coaches and programs that have taken the time to build a relation with me and recruit me up to this point,” Johnson announced via his Twitter. “Furthermore, I want to extend a thank you to the Meanstreets coaches and organizations for all you have done and continue to do. Also, I want to thank my high school coaches, Coach Roshawn Russel, Coach Rashay Russel, and the entire staff at St. Rita. I want to thank Coach Brad Underwood, Tim Anderson, and the entire Illini staff for believing in me. It has always been a dream of mine to represent my hometown. With that being said, I’m 100% committed.”

Johnson is a big recruiting win for new assistant coach Tim Anderson, who has connections to the Meanstreets AAU program, and Chicago area. 247 Sports hasn’t listed their Class of 2024 rankings yet, but without a doubt Johnson has been a highly sought-after recruit as just a sophomore in high school. The 6-foot-8 forward had offers from Florida, Iowa, Ohio State, and Texas.

Johnson is the first commit for the Class of 2024, and committed before the Illini have landed any 2023 commits.