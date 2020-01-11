Illini outlast shooting funk to beat Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois shot less than 30% from the field, less than 15% from three, and still came out on top 54-51 against Rutgers on Saturday.

The Illini were 18/63 from the field and 2/14 from three but rebounds and defense propelled them for their third win in a row.

Ayo Dosunmu lead Illinois with 18 points, also seven rebounds. Kofi Cockburn recorded his seventh double-double as an Illini with 11 points and 17 rebounds. His seven double-doubles break the Illini freshman record. The 17 rebounds tie his Illinois freshman single game record he set earlier this season against The Citadel.

Illinois is now 12-5 on the season and 4-2 in the Big Ten, in sole possession of 2nd place. They host Northwestern next Saturday at 4:00 p.m.