DES MOINES, Ia. (WCIA) — Illinois is out of the NCAA tournament in the first round after losing to the 8th seed Arkansas 73-63.

Illinois shot 38% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc. The Illini were down 10 at half. Terrence Shannon Jr. led for the Illini with 20 points.

Ricky Council IV led for the Hogs with 18 points.