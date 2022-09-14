CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Student tickets for the 2022-2023 Illinois basketball season went on sale on Wednesday and sold out in a flash.

The tickets went on sale at 5 p.m. and it took just 36 minutes for all 3,000 to be sold. The athletic department said more than 1,100 were bought in just the first five minutes.

This is the second season in a row student tickets sold out the day they went on sale, and it took almost three hours last season. Kilton Rauman, Vice President of student section The Orange Krush, called this a “big jump” and said it emphasizes how great the student section is.

“It makes me really excited about the work that we’ve done with the DIA, the work my whole exec. team’s done,” Rauman said. “I think that we’re set up for a great season and this just goes to show it.”

Rauman credited the faster pace in ticket sales this year to not only the success of the team on the court last season, but also to the atmosphere and experience Orange Krush provided students.

“Krush is just a great atmosphere and everyone started to see that last year, coming back from COVID especially.” he said. “Last year, we had two classes that hadn’t gotten to go to a basketball game before, and now only the freshman class obviously. So people are more used to it, more excited and they know to expect State Farm Center to be rocking and the best place to spend a night in Champaign.”

Rauman added that The Orange Krush is also a charitable organization that anyone, including the general public, can donate to to make a different in the community. Collection of public donations will begin in October and the money will go to a number of organizations including Cunningham Children’s Home, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Make-A-Wish and more.