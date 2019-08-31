Illini open season with blow out win over Akron

WATCH Lovie Smith's postgame press conference LIVE after the Illini open the season with a 42-3 win over Akron Posted by WCIA 3 News on Saturday, August 31, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois lead the entire way in a big 42-3 win over Akron to start their season.

Brandon Peters went 14/23 for 163 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He added 36 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Ricky Smalling lead the way in receiving with 54 yards on 4 catches. Trevon Sidney, Justice Williams, and Daniel Barker were on the receiving end of Peters’ touchdown passes.

Nine different players carried the ball for the Illini. Mike Epstein ran for 45 yards on eight carries, that lead the team. But he was carted off the field in the second half with a towel over his head.

Ra’Von Bonner, Reggie Corbin, and Brandon Peters each ran the ball six times. Bonner for 38 yards, Corbin and Peters each for 36. Each one also had one rushing touchdown.

Jake Hansen was everywhere on defense. He had seven tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception. Wole Betiku added six tackles, and 1.5 sacks in his first game as an Illini.

Next up, the Illini travel to UConn on September 7th.