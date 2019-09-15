Illini open Demirjian Park with win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — While not fully complete, the new home of Illini Soccer, Demirjian Park hosted it’s first game on Sunday, a 2-0 win over Colorado College.

Makena Silber scored the only goals in the game.

“I really couldn’t ask for anything more,” Alicia Barker said. “And the fact that it’s just growing, you know? This is just the beginning. I think we’re so excited with what we see right now but I just cannot wait to see the final product and just see what both track and us have coming.”

“It’s beautiful. I think that for us to have a great grass facility, I think we take a lot of pride in it and it’s only the beginning and once the locker room comes, I think we’re so excited and then the practice field next,” Jaelyn Cunningham added. “We’re just really grateful, really excited, and happy we got the result today.”

Illinois is now 6-1 on the season and starts Big Ten play on Friday night against Northwestern.