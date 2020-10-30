Illini offense looks for bounce back in home opener against Purdue

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith didn’t mince words about Illinois football’s season opening loss at Wisconsin. The Illini didn’t score a point offensively, leaving the Smith in a sour mood all week.

“It’s sickening,” Smith said. “It makes you want to throw up. As bad as we played, as bad as it was, there were still opportunities for plays to be made. I just know it’s unacceptable and we can’t have it. And I got to do a better job of coaching to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

The Illini’s lone touchdown came from the defense, after backup linebacker Tarique Barnes scooped and scored on a fumble from Jake Ferguson.