Illini offense finding its balance

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois offense is still a work in progress, nothing is ever perfect after one week, but it’s much closer to finding it’s balance than last year.

The Illini racked up 401 yards of total offense in the season opening win against Akron on Saturday, with 207 yards on the ground and 194 through the air.

“My goal is that we can be more balanced and once again balanced doesn’t mean 50/50 run and pass,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “It means being able to run or throw it whenever you want and do it efficiently. To me, that’s the key and we’re not there but we’re working towards it and I like the path our guys are on right now.”

Illinois ran 71 plays overall against the Zips, averaging 5.6 yards per play on 46 rushing attempts compared to 25 passes thrown. Last season, the Illini were second in the Big Ten in rushing, putting up 2,916 yards for the season. Passing wise, Illinois was 12th in the league with 1,988 yards.

The Illini are back in action this weekend visiting UConn Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network. The Huskies are coming off a close 24-21 win over Wagner to open their season.