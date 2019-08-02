Illini Notebook: Training Camp Eve

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois training camp starts on Friday. Craig Choate breaks down five things to look for over the next two weeks.

1.) Defense

No way around it, Illinois boasted one of the worst defenses in the FBS last season. They allowed 508 yards per game, 39.4 points per game, and more than seven yards per play. Opponents converted on 70 of 157 3rd downs, for a .446 percentage. Defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson resigned on October 29th, following back-to-back-to-back weeks of giving up 45 points and more than 545 yards. That was capped by a 712 yard performance by Maryland. Lovie Smith took over the DC duties, limping to the finish line. The defense gave up 43 points per game over the final four contests, losing three of the four. Three times last season Illinois allowed 63 points in a game. It’s no secret Lovie has been majorly involved in the defensive since he took over as the Illini leader, but Nickerson was still calling the plays as DC. Now it’s Lovie’s show. Can he make the right adjustments? If Illinois wants to make a bowl this season, the defense has to get at least 10 points better. Of the 68 teams that made a bowl game last year, 12 of them allowed 30 or more points per game last season.

Houston – 37.2

New Mexico – 36.2

Hawaii – 35.1

Wake Forest – 33.3

Oklahoma – 33.3

Oklahoma State – 32.5

South Florida – 32

Memphis – 31.9

Baylor – 31.7

Virginia Tech – 31

Toledo – 30.5

Purdue – 30

Goal: Allow 32.0 points per game or less

2.) Quarterback

Anywhere you go, everyone wants to talk about the quarterback. It could be Alabama, or Clemson, or Washington, if there’s a QB battle or not, everyone wants to know about the quarterbacks. Luckily for Illinois, there’s three we can talk about. Brandon Peters, Matt Robinson, Isaiah Williams.

We’ll start with Robinson, since he’s the only one we’ve actually seen. He played in three games last season, but thanks to the new redshirt rules he will be a redshirt-freshman this season. The California native went 3/6 last season with one interception, no touchdowns to go along with eight carries and 24 yards. Rod Smith raves about Robinson, he was Smith’s first QB commit after taking the job at Illinois. You can see signs, at times, of what he can be. But there’s been nothing to definitively say he’s a capable B1G starting quarterback.

We’ll go to the transfer next, Brandon Peters. He comes to Illinois from Michigan where he played in ten games over two season. In 2017, splicing time with John O’Korn and Wilton Speight, he completed 57 of his 108 passes, for 672 yards and four touchdowns, two interceptions in ten games. Shea Patterson and Dylan McCaffrey come in for 2018 and Peters only plays in four games where he threw just two passes, completing one of them. The talent is there, he was a top-70 recruit coming out of Avon High School outside of Indianapolis in 2016. The obvious question is how does he fit into Rod Smith’s run-first system? He’s not really the dual threat QB that Robinson or Williams will be, but he can avoid pressure and get out of the pocket if he needs to. That mobility should be something to keep an eye on in training camp, and how much will Smith run QB reads with Peters. Since he didn’t play much in 2018, here’s video of him from 2017.

Now we get to the prized jewel of Lovie Smith’s tenure with the Illini, Isaiah Williams. Is it a matter of when not if he takes over at QB this season? Probably. But fans should temper their expectations. How often does a true freshman come into the Big Ten and have an immediate impact at any position, let alone starting quarterback? He’s electrifying, no doubt about that, he has the arm to go with him legs. He’s fast, he’s shifty, he’s not afraid of contact, but he’s in college now where the defenses are bigger, faster, and stronger. The biggest question mark is one that Williams doesn’t want to hear, he’s too small to play quarterback. Illinois lists him at 5’11, 180 pounds, but we all know rosters don’t always tell the whole truth. That’s something that can be put to bed once he hits the field, but until we see him in pads against a college defense, there will be doubters.

Prediction: Peters begins the year as the starter with the occasional Williams play scattered in. Williams first start is at Purdue.

3.) Pass Catchers

A quarterback is only as good as the players around him, specifically the ones he’s throwing the ball to. The Illinois wide receiver room was running thin a couple months ago, but heading into training camp that has changed. Ricky Smalling is back for his third go around with the Illini, but he’s the only one that returns with key minutes logged. The Champaign kid Dominic Stampley had his moments last season, Justice Williams only caught one pass last year, and Edwin Carter showed promise but missed the final ten games of the season after suffering a knee injury against Western Illinois. Nearly every other wide receiver is new.

The thought was that the tight end position would receive a boost when Illinois native Luke Ford announced his transfer from Georgia to Illinois. After seeing Justin Fields and Tate Martell receive waivers to play immediately, many thought Ford was a shoo-in to get his too. Nope. The NCAA goes all NCAA and denies his eligibility. Daniel Barker showed signs in his freshman campaign, catching nine passes and one touchdown. Bobby Walker is the only other TE on the roster to catch a pass.

Look for USC transfers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe to get major minutes at the WR positions, with Smalling and Stampley. Barker is your TE1, with Walker TE2. Don’t be surprised if GCMS grad Bryce Barnes finds his way onto the field at some point. By the end of training camp we should know how the rest of the depth chart fills out.

Kendall Smith is my sleeper at WR. He started at WR then moved to defense for his sophomore season. Back at WR he should have a grasp of college ball and he was one of the few bright spots from the Spring Game in April.

4.) Transfers

The wide receiver position transitions nicely into my next topic, transfers. We’ve already discussed three of them in Brandon Peters, Trevon Sidney, and Josh Imatorbhebhe. Illinois also gains the services of offensive lineman Richie Petitbon and defensive end Oluwole Betiku. All five of them are immediately eligible to play this season, one other is not, tight end Luke Ford. Expect the five immediate grad transfers to, if not start, play major roles in 2019. Sidney and Imatorbhebhe should slot into WR roles nicely, each saw limited action in their time at USC but were top-160 players coming out of high school in 2016. The third USC grad transfer, Betiku, was the 15th ranked player in that class according to 247sports.com. He adds depth at on the defensive line. Petitbon played in 11 games while with Alabama, now he figures to slot in the open offensive line position left by Nick Allegretti. These five players come to Illinois with high expectations, and the Illini will need each and every one of them this season. The best part for Illinois, five of the six transfers have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

5.) Defensive End

Bobby Roundtree was on his way to making millions, until a severe spine injury in May while swimming near his home in Florida. That leaves a huge hole at the defensive end position. Roundtree was a wrecking ball last season, racking up 12.5 tackles for loss. Without him, who’s going to step up? Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay have the experience, each have played in more than 20 games in their first two seasons. Both have shown flashes at times but not been overly impressive. Betiku only tallied two total tackles in his two seasons at Southern Cal but have you seen him? Let’s just say don’t get on his bad side. Those three should log most of the minutes but other names like Ayo Shogbonyo, Jamal Woods, and Lere Oladipo could get minutes on the outside. The freshman group has talent in Moses Okpala, Keith Randolph, and Seth Coleman but unless the injury bug bites hard they shouldn’t see much time.