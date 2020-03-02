Illini notch 20th victory of season with win over Indiana

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In their first meeting of the season, the Illini took the newest chapter of the Illinois-Indiana rivalry with a 67-66 win over the Hoosiers.

It might be the first week of March but Andres Feliz had Illini fans saying Feliz Navidad, as he pulls out somewhat of a late Christmas miracle. His steal with six seconds left in the game kept the Illinois lead and gave the Illini a four game-winning.

“I just saw a lose ball, I dived on it, and that’s what our whole team is about, diving for lose balls, and just trying to make a great play to help my team win,” Feliz said.

“Just so happens there were a lot of plays in between there that and a couple other possessions with guys on the floor and the last play of the game happens in one of those critical times, and Feliz dives on the floor,” Brad Underwood said. “Those are the little things that allow you to win.”

Feliz picked up the tab on the rebounding end, leading the team with seven. Feliz and Kofi Cockburn each scored 15, while Cockburn proved his case for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. While he was outrebounded by the Hoosiers big man Trace Jackson-Davis 12 to 5, Cockburn earned a career-high six blocks.

“I was challenged, coach challenges me everyday in practice, just telling me to coming over to help, because most of the teams we played have bigger guys than our guards, so they do well in the post,” Cockburn said. “So coach basically tells me to emphasize the importance of me coming over, making sure I’m helping on the blue line, and making sure that I challenge every shot. So today I just took the challenge, and made good use of it.”

The Illini are now back to a tie for second place in the Big Ten, putting them in position for double-bye in the Big Ten tournament and what they hope will be a long run well into March.