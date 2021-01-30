Illini net marquee win over Hawkeyes: “I felt it was definitely a statement”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The significance of Illinois’ 80-75 win over No. 7 Iowa didn’t go unnoticed Friday night. Yes, every game counts, but some feel different. And some mean more. The victory moved the Illini (11-5, 7-3 B1G) into a tie for second in the Big Ten standings, along with Wisconsin. After the Badgers lost at Penn State on Saturday, Illinois now sits all alone in second, just 1.5 games back of first place Michigan. The win over the Hawkeyes (12-4, 6-3) also gives the Illini a tiebreaker, significant since they only play once in the regular season.

With Wisconsin's loss at Penn State, Illinois is now solo second in the Big Ten, 1.5 games back of Michigan pic.twitter.com/hR4XuONVij — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 30, 2021

“I mean everybody knows where we stand with Iowa and where Iowa stands with us relationship wise so coming out here we knew we’d get their best shot,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said after scoring a game high 25 points in the win. “It was a tough game, 40 minutes, every possession, it was a very difficult game. This felt like a true, last day of the season game for all the marbles. I felt it was definitely a statement to come out here and get this win. We needed this win to make our dreams come true.”

Illinois has five top-10 wins during the Brad Underwood era.



No. 7 Iowa (1/29/21)

at No. 10 Duke (12/8/20)

No. 5 Michigan (12/11/2019)

at No. 9 Penn State (2/18/20)

No. 9 Michigan State (2/5/19) — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) January 30, 2021

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood now has five Top 10 wins with the Illini, and his second this season. The Illini have now won back-to-back games against the Hawkeyes, dating back to last year’s season finale on March 8.

“This was a game against a great basketball team, not a good one, a great one,” Underwood said. “We found a way to win and we did it our way. We did it with great defense and I hope that continues to propel us forward. We’ll see how it works out, but in every season there’s always a moment or two, that you look back on and say, ‘That was one of those moments.'”

The Illini won the rebounding margin by 6, made 11 more free throws and shot 50 percent from the field in the victory, all adding up to the most complete 40-minute performance of the season for Illinois.