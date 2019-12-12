Illini net first high major win in upset over No. 5 Wolverines: “I think we’re just as capable as anybody”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball was close but couldn’t finish down the stretch in its first three games against high major opponents this season. That changed in a big way Wednesday night, as the Illini knocked off No. 5 Michigan 71-62. It’s the first win over a high major team this season after previous losses to Arizona, Miami and Maryland.

“We’re right there, and it’s gotta be a belief,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “Now we’re 1-1 with just about everybody else in this league, and so it’s going to be that kind of year and it’s going to be hard fought, and I think we’re just as capable as anybody.”

The Illini (7-3, 1-1 B1G) led by 12 with 3:13 to play when the Wolverines (8-2, 1-1 B1G) went on an 8-0 run to make it a four-point game. Unlike prior games, Illinois closed the content scoring five straight points, holding Michigan scoreless the rest of the way.

Just three non-conference games remain before Big Ten play restarts in January. Illinois hosts Old Dominion Saturday at 5 p.m. before the annual Braggin’ Rights game Dec. 21 in St. Louis. North Carolina A&T is the final non-league game on Dec. 29.