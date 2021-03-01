Illini move up to No.4, no timetable for Dosunmu’s return

(WCIA) — Illinois Basketball moves up to No.4 in the rankings for their highest spot in the AP Top-25 poll. The Illini are gearing up for two Top-10 matchups to close out the regular season starting with No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday.

There is still no timetable if Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu will be available to play this week. Head coach Brad Underwood says his status is still “day-to-day” after the future All-American has been sidelined with a facial injury. Illinois was able to grab wins against Nebraska and Wisconsin without him, and Underwood says he still values Dosunmu’s input and leadership from the bench.

“He’s a guy that thinks the game, he knows the game, he can grab guys in a timeout, those subtle whispers in their ear, he sees things that he can talk about from his position since he’s been there and done that,” says Underwood. “There’s no doubt he’s a steadying influence on the bench.”

Illinois will round out the regular season with a trip to Columbus on Saturday. Illinois will play No. 7 Ohio State for the regular-season finale.