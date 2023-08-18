CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball will host an exhibition game against Kansas with proceeds going to Maui wildfire relief efforts. The Illini played Kansas last year in a secret scrimmage, now, this game will be October 29th at 5 p.m. at the State Farm Center, with all proceeds being donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

The Illini have stayed busy this summer, just returning from Spain. Head Coach Brad Underwood says while the level of play wasn’t Big Ten caliber, his team gained a lot from the trip. Underwood allowed his assistants to coach the games, playing in Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona.

Underwood limited minutes for veteran players like Terrence Shannon Jr., and allowed more minutes for newer guys so Underwood can see what they bring to the table, with the exception of transfer Marcus Domask, who was out with a hamstring injury.

“Dra I thought was fantastic, you know he’s got some things, obviously, that he made mistakes with,” Underwood said. “I thought Amani Hansberry was outstanding. I felt great about those two guys. Then I thought that all of our veterans were solid and had moments.”

Underwood went on to say there was a lot of team bonding and said they went to Spain as a team, but came back a family.