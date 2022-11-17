LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is in Las Vegas tonight getting set for its biggest test yet of the young season. The 19th-ranked Illini will face number eight UCLA tomorrow night in the desert in what will be it’s first game against a high major opponent.

Then another game Sunday against either fifth-ranked Baylor or number 16 Virginia. After three home wins by an average of 35 points per game, the Illini know they’re in for a lot bigger challenge in the desert.

“I think we’ll learn a lot. Like you said, I think we’ll face some adversity in these games, we might be down, we might not be down but I feel like it will bring our team together and will be a good test for us,” Illinois forward Terrence Shannon Jr. said.

“It’s a great measuring stick for us to find out where we’re at on both ends of the court. You know we’ll be excited for that challenge so really looking forward to finding out where we are,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said.