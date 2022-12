NEW YORK CITY, Ny. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball defeat the No. 2 ranked Texas at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the Jimmy V Classic 85-78. The Illini came back in the second half to tie it up 68-68 after a three pointer by Jayden Epps, then the freshman sunk his free throws to tie it up.

Matthew Mayer shot 8-9 from the field, lead the Illini with 21 points. After a slow 40 minutes by Terrence Shannon Jr, he woke up in overtime hitting 10 crucial points to put the Illini ahead.