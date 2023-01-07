CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a rocky start to Big Ten Conference play, Illinois came out fired up against #14 Wisconsin, getting the win at home 79-69.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon led for the Illini with 24 points in the game, following him, Coleman Hawkins with 20 points. Jayden Epps came off the bench, scoring 15 total points.

The Illini looked more comfortable in their offense, setting lots of ball screens to get more open shots. The Illini shot 47% from the field and 52% from the 3, as well as getting 26 points in the paint. Illinois has had issues with turnovers throughout this season, but had their season low of turnovers with only 9.

“It wasn’t easy because it’s never easy when you’ve been struggling, but it was kind of the monkey off the back a little bit, field good, have fun against a team that was first place in our league,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said.

“Any team in the Big Ten it means a lot to get a win because winnings hard in this league so it’s super important for us,” Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. “I feel like now we can really get on a roll here and lock in and that’ll lead us to success we’ve been doing the past 2-3 years.”

Illinois will now head out to Nebraska for a Tuesday 8:00 p.m. game.