CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are looking to get their first Big Ten win of the season in an early game versus Penn State. The Illini defense will have their hands full with tough Penn State shooters.

Illini head coach Brad Underwood says Penn has an elite offense, with six guys shooting 45% beyond the arch. Another threat defensively and offensively is guard Jalen Pickett. Pickett not only leads his team in points scored, he is also dominant on the glass, leading his team with 70 rebounds so far this year.

“They’re offensively elite from 3,” Underwood said. “They’re a little bit different in that Pickett who’s a point guard is really a 5 man and he plays a lot of post ups and they were very effective with that against us last year, and I would expect that they would try, they have tried to do that just about in every game this year.”

The Illini tip off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the State Farm Center.