EVANSTON (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is resuming Big Ten play. They’re kicking off the new year with the in-state rivalry against Northwestern.

The Illini are 0-2 in conference, losing to Maryland and Penn State. Illinois has had plenty of time to get prepped for this game. They’ve only played once since Braggin’ Rights two weeks ago and it was some important time off. After suffering it’s biggest loss in the serious and being mostly non-competitive against the Tigers.

It’s a new year and it’s nothing but league play from here on out. The Illini have not lost in Welsh-Ryan Arena since 2019, but the Cats got out to a fast start with a win in East Lansing. Offense won’t come easy tonight, Northwestern comes in Top 10 in the country in defensive efficiency.

“Just doing what we do, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. :You gotta know what they’re going to give you. They’re a team that is very committed to what they’re doing. We gotta find the right pace to play with, execution is utmost as it is in every Big Ten game.”

Tip off is at 8:00 p.m.