CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is heading east for their next two road games. First up, the Illini will have their first Big Ten test at undefeated Maryland.

Head coach Brad Underwood has been preparing his freshman for what that atmosphere will be like, having only played on the road in Las Vegas, where majority of fans were Illini fans. Underwood has been getting the freshman ready for a road game, but has confidence in his team and says they’re mature with how they play.

“We’ll pump a lot of crowd noise in here, we’ll pump a lot of music in here,” Underwood said. “We got to get them excited. We’ve got to get them dealing with some adversity. We tried that a lot. We got to play better. We got to play harder. We got to play tougher. It’s huge momentum swings happen in true road games and we got to withstand those and try to prevent those.”

Illinois will then head to the Big Apple to play Texas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.