(WCIA) — The Illinois men’s golf team left today for Michigan, the spot for next week’s NCAA Regional hosted by Michigan State.

The Illini are the top seed out of the 13 teams at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Michigan. The top five squads advance to the NCAA championships later this month, it’s a place the Illini had been 13 straight years, until last season when they missed the Regional cut. It’s motivated them since, winning seven team tournament titles this season alone.

“You know the success this program’s had, 13-straight NCAA tournament appearances and then to break that, it wasn’t a great feeling, but we realize that could be a possibility this year,” Illinois senior Tommy Kuhl said. “I don’t think it will happen but in the back of our minds it’s still there, we’ve got to go out and we can’t lay down.”

“Last year it was a one-off, it was weird,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said. “We’ll find out if it was a one-off next week but we have to go into next week knowing it can happen again, that’s reality that’s life, but to do everything we can do to not let it happen.”

“I think we’re all ready to go, I think we trust each other,” Illinois senior Adrien Dumont De Chassart said. “We know everyone on the team can play well and we’re all very competitive.”

First round of the three day, 54-hole event starts on Monday.