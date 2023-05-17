BATH, Mi. (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s golf team starts the final round of its NCAA Regional 10 shots back of the lead. The top five teams qualify for the NCAA Championships, the Illini well within that cut line, but they want more, chasing Georgia for the top Spoteagle Eye Golf Club, the host of this week’s tourney just outside east Lansing, Michigan. After missing out on a trip to nationals last season, the Illini are hungry to get back.

As Illinois finishes second, eight shots behind Georgia. The Illini three are under for the day, the second best team score in the final round.

The ticket is punched, but the celebration was short for the Illinois men’s golf team. A quick post round picture and it’s on to Nationals for the 14th time in the past 15 seasons. This has been the standard for the Illini the past decade plus, but after not qualifying for the NCAA Championships this time last year, breaking that 13-straight streak, the Illini were hungry to put their name back as one of the country’s best.

“We made it a point of emphasis for us to come out here with a chip on our shoulder, proving to people that this is not what we do, we’re here to compete for a national championship,” Illinois golfer Matthis Bessard said.

“I think that’s the mindset you have to have in regionals,” Illinois golfer Tommy Kuhl said. “Yeah you want to get through, but in golf when you’re always looking forward and looking up the leaderboard that goes a long way.”

Despite not catching Georgia for the team title, the Illini didn’t disappoint individually with all four counting scores in the top 20. The three seniors finished in the top eight, with Adrien Dumont de Chassart leading the way tied for second after carding a final round 68, the second best round of the day.

“Today I hit it very well, didn’t putt good, but it is good to see that even when we don’t play our best, we can still finish in the top 10,” Adrien Dumont de Chassart said.

“A lot of positives,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said. “A total team effort, some guys had really good tournaments, some guys had really good stretches, gotta build off those positives and get ready for next week.”

It’s on to Arizona for the NCAA Championships starting next Friday. The Illini are ranked third nationally and will be one of the favorites to make a deep run, still in search of the program’s first national title.