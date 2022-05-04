WCIA — Illinois men’s golf is heading to the New Haven Regional as the No. 4 seed. The Illini will play the Yale Golf Course May 16-18 with the low five teams and top individual not on a qualifying team advancing to the NCAA Championships later this month in Arizona. North Carolina is the No. 1 seed at the New Haven Regional, followed by No. 2 Texas Tech and Wake Forest third. This is the 14th-straight season the Illini have qualified for the NCAA tournament.

For the second straight year, Adrien Dumont de Chassart is the Big Ten Player of the Year. The conference announced its postseason awards on Wednesday with the Illini senior winning the league’s top honor with a unanimous vote. The senior finished with a 70.15 stroke average to take the Les Bolstad Award for the lowest stroke average in the Big Ten. Dumont de Chassart finished Top 5 in seven out of the 11 tournaments he played in this season, on his way to earning First Team All-Big Ten honors.

Joining Dumont de Chassart on the first team is Morton native Tommy Kuhl, who was second on the team with a 71.85 stroke average, nearly a full stroke better than his previous season best mark.

Mike Small is the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the 12th time in his career and 11th in the last 13 years after leading the Illini to 10 Top 10 finishes in their 11 tournaments this season.

2022 BIG TEN MEN’S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE AND INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

Big Ten Golfer of the Year: ADRIEN DUMONT DE CHASSART, ILLINOIS

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Ashton McCulloch, Michigan State

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Mike Small, Illinois

ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS

First Team

ADRIEN DUMONT DE CHASSART, ILLINOIS

Tommy Kuhl, Illinois

James Piot, Michigan State

DAVID NYFJÄLL, NORTHWESTERN

MAXWELL MOLDOVAN, OHIO STATE

HERMAN SEKNE, PURDUE

Joe Weiler, Purdue

GRIFFIN BARELA, WISCONSIN

Second Team

Piercen Hunt, Illinois

Ronan Kleu, Iowa

Mac McClear, Iowa

Ashton McCulloch, Michigan State

August Meekhof, Michigan State

Adam Wallin, Ohio State

Patrick Sheehan, Penn State

Cole Bradley, Purdue

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Tommy Kuhl, Illinois

Ethan Shepherd, Indiana

Callum Macfie, Iowa

Will Koras, Maryland

Charlie Pilon, Michigan

Brad Smithson, Michigan State

Ben Warian, Minnesota

Caleb Badura, Nebraska

David Nyfjäll, Northwestern

Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State

Patrick Sheehan, Penn State

Cole Bradley, Purdue

Jack Doherty, Rutgers

Robbie Morway, Wisconsin