WCIA — Illinois men’s golf is heading to the New Haven Regional as the No. 4 seed. The Illini will play the Yale Golf Course May 16-18 with the low five teams and top individual not on a qualifying team advancing to the NCAA Championships later this month in Arizona. North Carolina is the No. 1 seed at the New Haven Regional, followed by No. 2 Texas Tech and Wake Forest third. This is the 14th-straight season the Illini have qualified for the NCAA tournament.
For the second straight year, Adrien Dumont de Chassart is the Big Ten Player of the Year. The conference announced its postseason awards on Wednesday with the Illini senior winning the league’s top honor with a unanimous vote. The senior finished with a 70.15 stroke average to take the Les Bolstad Award for the lowest stroke average in the Big Ten. Dumont de Chassart finished Top 5 in seven out of the 11 tournaments he played in this season, on his way to earning First Team All-Big Ten honors.
Joining Dumont de Chassart on the first team is Morton native Tommy Kuhl, who was second on the team with a 71.85 stroke average, nearly a full stroke better than his previous season best mark.
Mike Small is the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the 12th time in his career and 11th in the last 13 years after leading the Illini to 10 Top 10 finishes in their 11 tournaments this season.
2022 BIG TEN MEN’S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE AND INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Big Ten Golfer of the Year: ADRIEN DUMONT DE CHASSART, ILLINOIS
Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Ashton McCulloch, Michigan State
Big Ten Coach of the Year: Mike Small, Illinois
ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS
First Team
ADRIEN DUMONT DE CHASSART, ILLINOIS
Tommy Kuhl, Illinois
James Piot, Michigan State
DAVID NYFJÄLL, NORTHWESTERN
MAXWELL MOLDOVAN, OHIO STATE
HERMAN SEKNE, PURDUE
Joe Weiler, Purdue
GRIFFIN BARELA, WISCONSIN
Second Team
Piercen Hunt, Illinois
Ronan Kleu, Iowa
Mac McClear, Iowa
Ashton McCulloch, Michigan State
August Meekhof, Michigan State
Adam Wallin, Ohio State
Patrick Sheehan, Penn State
Cole Bradley, Purdue
Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS
Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Tommy Kuhl, Illinois
Ethan Shepherd, Indiana
Callum Macfie, Iowa
Will Koras, Maryland
Charlie Pilon, Michigan
Brad Smithson, Michigan State
Ben Warian, Minnesota
Caleb Badura, Nebraska
David Nyfjäll, Northwestern
Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State
Patrick Sheehan, Penn State
Cole Bradley, Purdue
Jack Doherty, Rutgers
Robbie Morway, Wisconsin