CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois golf is ready to kick off their season. The 11th ranked Illini are hosting the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club this weekend. The OFCC will host North Carolina (No.2), Florida (No.3), and several other top 25 teams.

The Illini’s lineup will look like this:

No. 1: Jackson Buchanan

No. 2: Piercen Hunt

No. 3: Tommy Kuhl

No. 4: Adrien Dumont de Chassart

No. 5: Matthis Besard

“I want all 5 to be productive and competitive,” Coach Mike Small said. “I think if you lean too much on guy, if you look at my lineup I’ve never put the same lineup with the best player or highly ranked player, player 1. I lineup my team based on how they did on the last event, in this case, how they did in the qualifier.”

“I think the mindset is pretty similar than last year,” senior Tommy Kuhl said. “Just staying in the moment, taking it one day at a time and trying to get better every day.”

The Illini won the Big Ten Championships last year for the 7th straight time, tying for 6th in the NCAA Regionals.