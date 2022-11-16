CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball had one last practice before they hit the sky for Las Vegas. The Continental Tire Main Event tournament will be a challenge for their team, as they’ll face two top 20 teams in the nation.

Illinois plays UCLA on Friday, then depending on how they do, they’ll either face Baylor or Virginia Sunday. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says having a secret scrimmage against Kansas has helped them see if they can compete with some high caliber teams and says the past few games have given his team confidence, especially with some of the freshman.

“Our freshman belong from that scrimmage,” Underwood said. “We learned a lot about ourselves. It gave us some confidence, I hope, to know that we belong. These first three contests gave us an opportunity to play a lot of people, give a lot of people minutes, gain some confidence, grow and I think they’ve served their purpose. They did all of those things. Allowed us to be, have a better understanding of who we are.”

Illinois plays the future Big Ten addition, UCLA, Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT.