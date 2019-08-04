Illini MBB en route to Italy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball team left Champaign on Sunday afternoon for Milan, Italy for their foreign trip.

The flight is scheduled to land in Milan around 1:30 central time on Monday. It’s the first of many stops for the team on the trip. Stops that include Lake Como, Florence, Rome, and Vatican City.

The team knows they’re there to play basketball but they’re also looking forward to seeing parts of the world they may never see again.

“It’s really, really beautiful. So I know everybody will be impressed with how beautiful actually the country is, the cities,” Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “Rome is one of the oldest cities out there. A lot of history there. We’ll be staying in nice hotels and stuff like that so overall it will be really, really nice. Really, really beautiful I think. A lot of fun I think.”

“Florence is one of the most beautiful cities and Tuscany and you’ve got Milan which a bunch of the guys are excited about in terms of they style and the fashion and those things,” Brad Underwood said. “Chin will be right at home there. He’ll have to check his bank account when he comes back.”

Their first game is Tuesday in Milan against CUS Insubria.