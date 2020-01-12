Illini match last season win total, in only 17 games this season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There were elevated expectations for the Illini this season, and so far they are meeting most of those expectations.

With their win over Rutgers on Saturday, the Illini have matched their 2019 season win total with 12. They won seven Big Ten games last year, and already have four to their name this season.

Most of this was expected, thanks in part to the Illini only losing one key player from last year. Then Ayo Dosunmu decided to come back for his sophomore season, paired with the addition of Kofi Cockburn.

It shows that a rebuild takes time and doesn’t happen overnight, like fans expect.

“Yeah, cause they don’t know anything. I mean, let’s be real, let’s just call it the way it is. I mean, they don’t. I get it, it’s hard. Kids don’t change instantly and you don’t change the whole team every year. You have to build it and you have to grow it and you have to go through all the process of speed bumps and injuries and everything else to establish what you do off the court,” Brad Underwood said.

Illinois is off until Saturday when they host Northwestern.