Illini make first cut at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WCIA) — Three rounds down and Illinois Men’s Golf finds itself in a great spot at the NCAA Championships.

Illinois is solidly in fourth at four over par behind Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, and Arizona State. Only the top 15 teams made the first cut at the Championships, after Monday the field gets cut down to the top 8 teams. Head Coach Mike Small says they will not be watching the leaderboard behind them.

Hole 7 at the NCAA Championships has been a difficult one all weekend. @IlliniMGolf have combined for eight bogies through three rounds. Head Coach Mike Small explains why, and goes through how Adrien Dumont de Chassart birdied it today. pic.twitter.com/DT2vKcfsKW — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) May 30, 2021

“We’re going to come out tomorrow and play golf like we’ve been playing and be prepared to handle some adversity,” says Small. “Somethings going to happen tomorrow to each one of them that’s going to rattle their cage. They got to get through it and figure it out, that’s what national championships are supposed to do. If we can handle those problems when they come, and stay in our space and control our space and look up the leaderboard, we should be hopefully okay but you never know. Just gotta do what we can do.”

A couple of Illini are making noise individually as well. Scottsdale native Michael Feagles is tied for fifth and Jerry Ji is tied for tenth. Round 4 starts at noon Monday.

The Illini have not made it to match play since 2017. That was part of a five year streak where they made it out of stroke play.