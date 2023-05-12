URBANA (WCIA) — Day three of the Big Ten Tournament is already well underway in Urbana, the games started early with potential rain in the forecast. Indiana (2) beat Minnesota (3) 5-3. Hoosiers make their first title game appearance in program history.

Northwestern (1) beat Nebraska (4) 8-1 in 5 innings. The Wildcats are seeking their first Big Ten Tournament Title since 2008.

While the tournament is still going on, the season ended last night for the IIllini. After a rocky season, Illinois finished 29-27 overall, going 6-16 in conference. The Illini had a reset in the tournament, giving Nebraska a tough match-up and only losing by one. Cornhuskers pitcher Courtney Wallace made at bats difficult for the Illini, keeping them scoreless.

“Wallace is a great pitcher and her specialty is getting people to ground out and we just had too many weak groundouts,” Illinois head coach Tyra Perry said. “We were talking to our team about getting their swing on their pitch and I think we tried to hit both sides of the plate and we swung out of the zone a bit.”

“It is disappointed like we are capable of a whole lot more, but I am so proud of us,” Illinois outfielder Kelly Ryono said. “These past two days, like we showed everything that we wanted to and even though it’s not what we wanted I am very proud of how we finished.”

The Big Ten title game will start at 3 p.m. Saturday.