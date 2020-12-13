Illini lose Braggin’ Rights game 81-78 to Missouri, Dosunmu scores 36

COLUMBIA (WCIA) — A career-high 36 points from Ayo Dosunmu wasn’t enough to take down Missouri. With the junior likely turning pro after this year, that means Dosunmu won’t get to leave Champaign with a Braggin’ Rights victory. The Illini lost their third-straight Braggin’ Rights game, as the Tigers clinched the win 81-78.

A back and forth start eventually grew to a 13-point lead for the Tigers. The Illini fought back, but it was just a one-man show. Illini head coach Brad Underwood was disappointed that Dosunmu didn’t get much help from other players. Freshman Andre Curbelo scored 14 off the bench, Kofi Cockburn had 19. But Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams had 7 points combined. Underwood also blames the team’s effort, as the Illini failed to put up any points on 5 of their last 6 possessions.

Despite Dosunmu’s career-day, and setting a Braggin’ Rights record, the Illini guard had several turnovers as well, with just one assist. The game got physical as well, with both teams combing for 52 fouls, Illinois with 25. The Illini were out-rebounded 35-26, while shooting 60% from the free throw line.

With lessons learned from this one, the Illini look ahead to their first Big Ten game of the season. The Illini will be starting the conference portion of the schedule on Tuesday with a home date against Minnesota.