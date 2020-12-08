Illini need to “get back to basics” heading into rivalry week

(WCIA) — There’s no question the Illini have some serious cleaning up to do before their game against Northwestern. They struggled to maintain a lead against Northwestern, scoring 14 points in the first half, and letting Iowa back in with 35 unanswered points.

Some can point fingers to the defense, but offensive coordinator Rod Smith says the offensive lacked fundamentals across the board. Brandon Peters started off strong, completing eight-straight passes. Then, he started to decline, missing the next eight.

“I’m not disappointed in Brandon Peters at all. Do I want him to play better at times? Sure, absolutely. I want them all to play better,” says Smith. “I thought he started off the game really well. But every quarterback needs help. Brandon’s not going to win the game by himself, he’s not going to lose the game by himself. It’s all 11 guys. So we got to make sure all 11 are going in the right direction.”

Smith says the offensive line played out of character, after drawing penalities left and right. The Illini are resorted to backup QB Isaiah Williams, who threw a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but it was far too late.

The Illini will need to fix things quick, as they’re coming up on rivalry weekend. Northwestern already clinched the Big Ten West title, and the Illini will play at their house on 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.