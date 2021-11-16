Illini look to clean up turnovers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It is not the ending Illinois would have wanted in Milwaukee, but the Illini need to pick up the pieces Tuesday after their meltdown against Marquette.

The Illini scored just one point in the final five and a half minutes of the game, en route to a 67-66 loss. The team had 26 turnovers, their most since Brad Underwood’s first season. Andre Curbelo had seven of them in what was just his second career start. Head coach Brad Underwood hopes he takes learns from the game, and choose not to press in the same situations moving forward.

“When things aren’t going your way offensively, you’ve got to trust your teammates,” says Underwood. “He’s a real good player, he thinks he’s got a lot of burden on his shoulders. He doesn’t. We’ve got a lot of really good players. When things don’t go your way, you’ve got to trust your teammates. He’ll do that.”

The Illini have a whole week to retool. They will head to Kansas City for a Monday night matchup against Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic.