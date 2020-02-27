Illini look to add to league high road total

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu is back to his old self.

Less than two weeks after a gruesome looking injury that left him face down on the court at the end of the game, the Illini sophomore guard led all scorers with 18 points in a win over Nebraska Monday night. In his last two games, Dosunmu has made 18-of-31 field goals scoring 42 points. He only missed one game after going down trying to make the game winning shot against Michigan State.

“I feel like I’m good,” Dosunmu said Wednesday morning. “I don’t really get into percent wise…no one is 100 percent this late in the season, I’m out there playing, giving it my all.”

Dosunmu and the Illini (18-9, 10-6) hit the road Thursday visiting Northwestern for a 7 p.m. game on Big Ten Network. Illinois has four Big Ten road wins this season, tied for most in the conference along with Maryland, Michigan State, Michigan and Penn State. After going just 2-16 in league road games in head coach Brad Underwood’s first two seasons, his team has turned a corner.

“There’s a certain mindset that you have to have, it’s us against the world,” Underwood said. “It’s something we’ve talked about a lot since the spring, is to be a good basketball team, you have to win games on the road.”

“I just feel like it’s a mindset,” Dosunmu added. “To go on the road, a confidence that you have to have, a swagger that I’m going to go in your arena and win the game.”